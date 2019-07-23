Marion County Farm Bureau would like to announce the winners of the 2019 Marion County Farm Bureau Scholarship

Marion County Farm Bureau would like to announce the winners of the 2019 Marion County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

This year, the board members received many wonderful applications. The judging process consisted of the applications being submitted to the board members anonymously. After reading all the applications, they voted for first, second and third place winners.

The first place winner of the $1,000 scholarship is Joshua Underhill. He is the son of Jim and Sheryl Underhill, of Palmyra. Underhill is a 2017 Graduate of Monroe City R-1 and attends the University of Missouri in Columbia, majoring in Ag Systems/Agribusiness Management.

The second place scholarship of $500 is awarded to Jess Grieman, of Monroe City. He is the son of Heath and Tiffany Grieman. Grieman attends Northwest Missouri State University, majoring in Ag Business.

There was a tie for the third place award, with both students receiving a $250 scholarship. Trevor DeHaan, of Taylor, is the son of Kevin and Diane DeHaan. He attends South Dakota State University graduate school to obtain his master’s degree in Animal Science. Zachary Rosenkrans, of Palmyra, is the son of Mike and Ruth Rosenkrans. He is a 2019 graduate of Palmyra High School and will be attending Kansas State University this fall. He will be majoring in Horticulture.

Marion County Farm Bureau representatives wish to congratulate all the winners and thank all who applied.