Jared Wegner of the Hannibal Hoots finished the Prospect League Home Run Derby with nine home runs.

NORMAL, Ill. – Jared Wegner hoped he wouldn’t go without a home run during Monday night’s Prospect League Home Run Derby.

“It’d be the most embarrassing thing of the summer,” said Wegner, the Hannibal Hoots outfielder. “I was nervous, too, because batting practice didn’t go as well as I’d like.”

Those nerves went away when Wegner belted his first home run in the opening round, and he was one of six hitters to advance to the second round at the Corn Crib. Wegner finished with nine home runs total in the derby.

“It was just a blast,” Wegner said. “This was the first time I’ve done anything like that.”

Wegner was the 10th out of 11 in the batting order, and he knew how many home runs he needed to advance to the second round.

“That was big,” Wegner said. “We watched the other guys hit, and we were really hyped because we knew we made the cut.”

In between rounds, Wegner hung out with his Hoots teammates in Joe Roscetti, Hunter Becker and Kyler Kent that will represent the West Division in Tuesday’s all-star game. He also got to meet his West Division teammates.

He also got time for a quick meet-and-greet with legendary St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog.

“I took a quick picture with him and that was pretty cool,” Wegner said. “I’m just really excited to be here and have the opportunity to play in this.”