HANNIBAL – Twenty barbecue teams will be competing in the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival from July 26 to 28 at the Heartland Field, 4015 Market St., as more than a dozen musicians entertain the public, headlined by award-winning country music star Clint Black.

The festival will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Heartland Field is a seven-acre property adjacent east of the Hannibal Inn, near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Market Street.

Among the popular performers named by festival organizer Jason Gregory are Craig Morgan at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Clint Black at 9 p.m. Saturday and Russell Dickerson at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The barbecue winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Heartland Auto Body and Towing is the major sponsor of this Kansas City Barbecue Society competition and music festival, and “We plan to make it an annual event,” Gregory said. It has a $6,000 prize purse for top finishers in each category.

“The weather looks amazing,” Gregory said. He expects large crowds to attend this outdoor festival, where organizers are bringing in a huge stage.

“It is scheduled, rain or shine. We have several covered areas,” Gregory said.

Some seating will be available but he advises the public to bring lawn chairs.

A variety of ticket sales are offered on the website, hannibalbbq.com.

“Ticket sales have been wonderful,” Gregory said. “You can buy tickets online only for $60 for a three-day pass - a huge discount.”

County Market is selling advance tickets along with a special offer.

“For $20 more per day you get VIP tickets and barbecue from a different vendor each day,” Gregory said.

VIP tickets will provide front viewing within 30 feet of the stage, a VIP barbecue meal each day and the "People's Choice” tasting with samples of pulled pork from all competition teams.

The public also may do a tasting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday for $10, with pulled pork from all 20 teams.

Additional food vendors and exhibitors will be on-site selling other festival-related merchandise.

The festival will include a Jeep jamboree for owners of vintage Jeeps and late model Will’y and Wrangler models that are customized. It will be an informal gathering from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with no contest, Gregory said.

The Hannibal Trolley Company will be providing non-stop service from downtown Hannibal throughout the festival, from one hour before the gates open until the festival ends each day. The cost is $6 per round trip daily. Hannibal Trolley is located at 220 North Main St.

“We encourage people to ride the Hannibal Trolley,” Gregory said.

Friday schedule:

4 p.m. gates open, with food vendors and beer garden

6 p.m. Joey Ray on Main Stage

7:15 p.m. Matt Stell on Main Stage

9:15 p.m. Craig Morgan on Main Stage

11 p.m. event closes for the Day

Saturday:

7 a.m.-11a.m. BBQ teams load in

Noon Hannibal BBQ opens to public, food vendors, beer garden

1 p.m. The American Standard on Main Stage

Noon Jeep show

3 p.m. Liz Bentley

5 p.m. Well Hungarians

6 p.m. Cooks' meeting

7 p.m. People’s Choice tasting

7:15 p.m. Sam Williams

9 p.m. Clint Black

11 p.m. event closes for the Day

Sunday

Noon Hannibal BBQ gates open, food vendors, beer garden

1 p.m. Ross Newell on Main Stage

Noon BBQ 1st turn in Chicken

12:30 p.m. BBQ 2nd turn in Ribs

1 p.m. BBQ 3rd turn in Pork

1:30 p.m. BBQ 4th turn in Brisket

3 p.m. The Comancheros on Main Stage

5 p.m. Cory B. Clay and The Twains on Main Stage

7:30 p.m. Russell Dickerson on Main Stage

9 p.m. Festival closes

