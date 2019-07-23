A daughter, Veronica Luann Heaston, was born at 8:18 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Amy Shuck and Allen Heaston of Monroe City

A daughter, Veronica Luann Heaston, was born at 8:18 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Amy Shuck and Allen Heaston of Monroe City.

A son, Briar Tate Dempsey, was born at 4:41 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Sophie and Michael Dempsey of Bowling Green.

A son, Asher James Ayers, was born at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kristin and Jordan Ayers of Canton.

A son, Huntleigh Gregory Crume, was born at at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He weighed 11 pounds 1 ounce and was 22 inches long. His parents are Stefanie and Matt Crume of Hannibal.

A daughter, Abigail Grace Land, was born at 8:27 p.m Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Elizabeth and Nathan Land of Hannibal.

A son, Rhett Daniel Poppe, was born at 2:12 p.m Thursday, July 18, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Dara and Daniel Poppe of Hannibal.

A daughter, Melah Blayke Lee, was born at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long. Her parents are Heather and Ryan Lee of Hannibal.

A son, Walter William Lynn, was born at 9:38 a.m Friday, July 19, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Amy Andrews and Walter Lynn of Pearl, Ill.