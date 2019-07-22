Firefighters with Southwest Fire Protection District believe a flash flood is responsible for a building collapsing that, in turn, caused a propane leak in the Macks Creek area forcing them to close a road for the time being.

Early Monday morning, firefighters investigating the gas leak on Baptist Street found that a building had collapsed and had damaged a propane line at the building next to it.

Crews were able to gain access to the propane tank and shut it off. Crews did a damage assessment of upstream and downstream of the area, crews found a home that had sustained flood damage there were vehicles that had been washed downstream and Jack Burch Road had been blocked with debris. With assistance from nearby residents Jack Burch Dr was cleared of the debris. Currently Jack Burch Rd is impassable because of flood damage washing out the road.

The district reported the building that had collapsed was known as Junior’s Market. The building straddled the creek. When it collapsed it hit the propane tank. Anywhere from 5 to 7 ounces of rain was reported in the Macks Creek area.