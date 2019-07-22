Press release for July 20, 2019

12:38 a.m., Officer responded to the 500 block of Dickinson for a one-vehicle car accident. Nathaniel A Lewellen, was arrested for driving while intoxicated involving an accident. He was issued municipal citations and released to a sober driver.

2:28 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officers did not find the vehicle in the area.

3:03 a.m.. Officers responded to the 300 block of Polk Street to assist with EMS with a medical emergency. The subject was taken to the Hedrick Medical center to receive treatment.

11:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Shagbark for a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

11: 50 a.m., Officers responded to the Chillicothe Correctional Center for a suspicious vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver who was waiting for a person who was inside visiting an inmate.

6:34 p.m., Officers responded to 3rd Street and Washington Street for a non-injury accident.

6:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a possible stealing report. The investigation is to continue in this case.

8:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Graves Street for stealing from the business. Offices issued a municipal citation for shoplifting and released the suspect with a municipal court date.

8:30 p.m., Officers responded to U.S. 36 Highway and Mitchell Ave. for a one-car injury accident rollover. The investigation is to continue in this case.

9:51 p.m., Officers responded to Dollar General for a general alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

On July 20, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 67 calls for service.

Press release for July 19, 2019

12:50 p.m., Officer responded to the 600 block of Walnut for an issue that was determined to be a civil matter.

3:43 p.m., Officers responded to a residence to the 1700 block of Hickory for license plates that had been stolen. An on-going investigation is to continue.

6:35 p.m.. Officers took a phone call from the Dollar Tree regarding a disgruntled employee. Officers advised to call the police if the subject had returned to the store.

7:00 p.m., Officers completed the annual car show for the City of Chillicothe. No incidents reported during the car show other than fun.

10:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of drag racing. The vehicles in question were not located.

On July 19, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 56 calls for service.