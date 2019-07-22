RALLS COUNTY – Clayton A. Majors, 23, of Perry, suffered moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in rural Ralls County. He was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Majors was riding a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja on Oregon Drive at Route D five miles south of Perry.

Officers said while he was turning onto Route D, he lost control of the motorcycle, and it overturned. He was using a safety device.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County and Monroe County Sheriff's Departments, Perry Fire Department and Ralls County emergency personnel.