A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Oak Grove woman over the weekend. According to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 5:40 p.m., on July 20, Linda K. Grubb, 71, was headed south on US Highway 65 in Carroll County, one-half a mile from Route J in a 1971 Chevy Chevelle when she ran off of the side of the road and struck a fence post. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The report further states that she was pronounced dead by a Chillicothe Emergency Services first responder at 6:09 p.m.