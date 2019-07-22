NIXA — A Missouri man has been charged with killing a woman with whom he had a history of domestic abuse.

Forty-six-year-old Todd Blankenship, of Nixa, pleaded not guilty Monday when he was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the victim was found dead late Thursday night after officers were dispatched for a well-being check at her home in Nixa. Court documents identified her only by her initials of S.W. Police say Blankenship showed up to the home while officers were on scene, and he was taken into custody.

A witness police that Blankenship admitted shooting the woman. Court documents say the woman also had injuries consistent with strangulation.