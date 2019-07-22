Missouri highway, utility workers and emergency responders will be safer as a result of legislation signed into law Friday by Gov. Mike Parson

House Bill 499, also known as “Lyndon’s Law,” authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone. Lyndon Ebker was a 30-year employee of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) when he was struck and killed in a Franklin County work zone by an inattentive motorist in 2016.

“On behalf of the MoDOT men and women who put their lives on the line every day to design, build, operate and maintain Missouri roads and bridges, I’d like to thank the Missouri General Assembly for passing House Bill 499 and Gov. Parson for signing it into law,” said Michael Pace, chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

This legislative proposal was a priority for MoDOT and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, he said. “It’s a fitting tribute to our fallen worker Lyndon Ebker, whose tragic death in the line of duty was the catalyst for this important change.”