HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Police Department reported officers were called to a home on Settlers Trail on Saturday, July 20.

They learned that a physical altercation had occurred, and two people were transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The HPD said it was initially reported that a firearm was discharged, but officers were unable to substantiate that claim.

On Monday, July 22, the HPD announced detectives were continuing to investigate the July 20 disturbance on Settlers Trail, but they had no evidence to confirm a firearm was discharged or that anyone was a victim of a gunshot wound.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Marion County Prosecutor for review.