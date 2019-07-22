CENTER – Ralls County Coroner Bob VanWinkle accompanied the Ralls County Sheriff to Center at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, July 21, where a child had reportedly drowned in a swimming pool.

VanWinkle reported a first responder had taken the boy, Jameson Anthony Williams, age 2 years and 11 months, of Center, out of a neighbor's swimming pool.



VanWinkle pronounced the child dead at 9:37 a.m. July 21. He reported an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, in Columbia, which is the standard procedure for a child's death.



Funeral services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.