Kitties at Papa’s Cat Café prepared to celebrate two milestones the same way they spend every day Wednesday — by lounging, loafing and purring on the laps of visitors.

The South Korean-inspired café at 14 S. Second Street opened on July 31 after two local teachers raised $15,865 on Kickstarter to open the establishment. Co-owner MacKenzie Everett-Kennedy said the first year of the niche business came with its fair share of challenges.

As of Wednesday afternoon Papa’s Cat Café had adopted out 93 cats since it opened. On Saturday the establishment held an event with 35 kittens. Everett-Kennedy wants to reach the 100 adoption milestone.

“All of the shelters in town are overloaded with kittens,” Everett-Kennedy said. “Nobody has any room for any more kittens and they are all desperate for people to take in some kittens to their family.”

A Hickman High School English and history teacher, she and her husband Ryan Kennedy thought of the idea on a trip to Seoul, South Korea. Since its creation, adoption was always built into the business model, Everett-Kennedy said.

“That’s the number one aspect of American versions of cat cafés,” Everett-Kennedy said. “In Asian countries where they’re also very popular, they don’t do adoptions.”

Two years ago, Kennedy and his wife adopted a cat from Boone County Animal Care, non-profit which traps feral and stray cats, spays and neuters them, then returns them to the spot they found them. The organization will foster animals who can be socialized and put animals who want to be with humans up for adoption.

When Everett-Kennedy and her husband had the idea for the establishment, they approached the organization to see if BCAC wanted to provide animals to be put up for adoption.

The cafė gives customers the chance to socialize with animals in a setting different than more sterile environments like a pet store or the Humane Society, Everett-Kennedy said. BCAC Vice President Diann Stelzer said the cat café helped older cats, who would normally be hard to adopt, find homes.

Papa’s Cat Café essentially serves as a large foster home, Stelzer said. Cats there can show their personalities because they live there.

“It’s a population of cats that can easily get overlooked,” Stelzer said. “Especially in the summer when kittens are more popular.”

The café found its niche by pairing two distinctly opposite things together. Wednesday afternoon Everett-Kennedy whipped up a Dynamic Duo, a combination of espresso, frothed milk, and chocolate drizzle. One-half of the restaurant houses the coffee shop, which has tables and chairs for customers to sit in without a cat landing in their lap.

A bar overlooks a window which peers into the other half of the business, a room typically filled with around 22 cats. All but two of the cats are up for adoption at any given time. The playroom has a handful of tables and chairs of its own for customers to eat and drink at, but the pungent smell of litter intrudes on the nostrils as customers enter the room.

Cat time in the playroom costs $5 per half-hour.

Last year Everett-Kennedy said the business’ audience was people who like cats, but can’t own one because they live in small apartments or because of allergies. At the time, the couple thought college students would make up a much larger share of its customer base than they did.

“We are far more a family destination, which we did not anticipate,” Everett-Kennedy said. “Anytime that (Columbia Public Schools) are not in, it’s families with kids of all ages.”

Most cat cafés cater mostly to adults. Papa’s Cat Cafė certainly does that as well. Events like Saturday’s kitten event and its monthly Wine and Whiskers event pair wines with foods from various parts of the world with cat time.

Wine and Whiskers events even feature adult coloring pages, Everett-Kennedy said. Many cat cafés do not allow kids in, Everett-Kennedy said.

“You can do that in a big city like Seattle where there’s millions of people, but in a town like Columbia, you just can't,” Everett-Kennedy said. “Also we think it’s important for kids to be taught how to interact appropriately with animals.”

Stelzer admitted she did not know what to expect when the business opened a year ago.

“It was a new adventure for all of us,” Stelzer said. “None of us have had a cat café before, but I think we’ve got it down to a pretty good system.”

