The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kamerion L. Rice, 17 of Springfield, Ill., drowned at 6:48 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Mark Twain Lake.

According to the State Patrol, Rice was wading near the shoreline 800 feet south of marker B and one-half mile north of Black Jack Marina.

Officers reported he walked out into deeper water and was unable to swim.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Ralls County Sheriff's Department.