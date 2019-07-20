Baseball has been a huge part of Patrick Ranson’s life. Soon to be a junior in high school, he’s grown up playing at fields around Kirksville, especially those at North Park.

He’s also spent a lot of time watching games, too, and it was a few years ago while watching a youth game on the tee-ball fields that he noticed something.

“I saw they didn’t have concrete in their dugouts,” Ranson said. “We have concrete in our dugouts (at the fields for older players) and it makes it a lot easier to keep everything nice and clean.”

Ranson, a Boy Scout, knew eventually he’d be undertaking an Eagle Scout project. An idea began to take shape.

That idea is now a reality. Both the “Red” and “Purple” fields at North Park have dugouts with concrete floors. No longer will players’ feet be resting in mud after a rainy day. No longer will their water jugs sink into the ground.

“I’m glad to see it finished. It was cool to come out and see them in use,” Ranson said. “It’s almost emotional to see so many people, even though they don’t know my energy and sweat that’s gone into it, they still use it and are still going to appreciate it.”

Ranson has been involved in scouts since he was 7 or 8 years old. He began working through Boy Scouts, amassing the various merit badges, but admits he had a rough time with it for a while. Ranson said he was burned out and lost the desire to dedicate the necessary time to Boy Scouts while he became more involved in sports and work.

He slowed down for a year or two, but then recognized the kind of achievement it would be to make Eagle Scout. He also already had a project in mind.

“Once I realized how close I was to getting my Eagle and completing this monumental task that is the Eagle Scout, and only 4 percent of Scouts ever get to achieve, I thought I needed to get it done. It was important and would serve me well in life,” Ranson said.

He applied for and received a $1,500 grant from MFA Oil to help fund his project, but quickly discovered he’d get overwhelming support from the community. Kirksville Redi-Mix donated concrete and Stanton Construction provided some workers. Lawson Construction provided an excavator to help dig out the old dugouts.

“It was a little easier with a backhoe than a shovel,” Ranson joked.

He received lumber donated by Kirksville Lumber and fasteners donated by Home Depot. B&H Graphics, Print & Sign, and P.E. Jepson also supported the project, along with volunteers from Boy Scouts Troop 404.

The project took two full weekends to complete, and Ranson ended up spending only about $200 from the grant.

“It was pretty cool to see the community back me on this project. I had the money that I was sitting on and I was prepared to spend the money, but as I was helping out the community they seemed to help me back,” Ranson said. “I’m proud of it. It was a lot of work, though.”

Ranson was able to coordinate his project with work by the City of Kirksville, which through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant was installing new restrooms and pouring concrete to support the bleachers at those fields.

“We were ecstatic,” Kirksville Parks and Recreation Director Rodney Sadler said of Ranson’s project. “He grew up playing baseball at North Park and made it a priority to give back for the next generation of kids to have a good experience there. It comes full circle.”

Sadler has been working in parks and recreation for a decade and this isn’t the first time he’s been approached for an Eagle Scout project. He’s always impressed by the commitment.

“I thought he did a great job. It’s great how it all came together. He got a lot of different donors of time and labor. It was almost like he was the project manager of the whole thing,” Sadler said. “I was impressed by his work ethic, the money he raised and the amount of work and sweat equity he was able to get for the project.”

The son of Kirk and Linda Ranson, and brother of the recently graduated Abbey, Patrick will spend the next few weeks of summer continuing to give back to the community. He’s been working different odd jobs for people, giving back where he can and making a bit of money, too.

His desire to dedicate time to the community is a product of his upbringing, he said.

“I’ve been raised, in my opinion, right. I’ve had the chance to see what positivity does to people. I’ve been on the receiving end of positivity and I’ve also seen the negativity. It’s really not enjoyable to be part of the negativity,” Ranson said. “I figure as much positivity as I can spread, why not make our community a better place.”

This fall he’ll return to the Kirksville High School cross country team, which hopes to build on its 2018 season when it qualified for state, and in the spring he’ll be back on the baseball diamond.

He’ll also dedicate some time to Boy Scouts, an organization he said “tries to better young men into future leaders.”

His family knows something about that. Ranson’s father and uncle both made Eagle Scout, and their mother - Patrick’s grandmother - has personalized license plates that translate to “Two are mine,” referring to her sons’ status in scouting.

“She said she can’t wait to get new ones that say ‘three,’” Ranson said.