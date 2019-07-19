Joe Roscetti had four hits, including a home run, but the Hannibal Hoots fell 9-3 to the Cape Catfish.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Cape Catfish couldn’t get Joe Roscetti out Thursday night.

The rest of the Hannibal Hoots’ lineup, however, struggled to get on base.

Roscetti went 4 for 4 with a home run, scored two runs and drove in two, but the Hoots fell the Prospect League West Division leader 9-3 at Capaha Field. Hoots centerfielder Grant Hannant had the only other hit for the Hoots (15-27) while Jared Wegner, Brett Zimmerman and Connor Manthey all drew walks.

It wasn’t enough offense, especially after the Catfish (30-13) blew the game open in the fourth inning.

Cape’s Taylor Pridgen belted a three-run homer in the fourth, and Julian Pedrouzo belted a two-run shot just two batters later. Curtis Washington Jr.’s RBI single gave the Catfish an 8-1 advantage.

Ellison Hanna II led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to give Cape its largest lead at 9-1.

Roscetti’s home run – his seventh of the season – came on a two-run shot in the top of the eighth. Kyler Kent drove in the other Hoots’ run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth that scored Roscetti.

Hoots starting pitcher Kyle Rosenfeld was tagged for eight runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three and walked two.

Cape’s Bryan McNeely went five innings, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two and walking one.