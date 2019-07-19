Work crews plan to patch Route W in Marion County starting Monday, July 22

Engineers from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said work will reduce the road to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., from U.S. 61 to Head Lane.

Drivers may experience delays and will need to use caution when traveling through work zone.

The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. Traffic flow may be merged to one lane.