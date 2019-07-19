The Hannibal Hoots stranded nine runners on base in an 11-1 loss to the Cape Catfish

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Hannibal Hoots had the runners on base to score.

There weren’t enough timely hits to drive them in.

Hannibal had nine hits, but stranded nine batters in an 11-1 loss to the Cape Catfish in Prospect League action Friday night at Capaha Field.

The Hoots (15-28) scored the game’s first run in the top of the second inning on Grant Hannant’s RBI double that scored Brant Vanaman. Cape (31-13), however, answered on Taylor Pridgen’s solo home run in the bottom half of the frame.

The Catfish scored 11 unanswered runs to put the game way. They were fueled by a five-run third inning, highlighted by Pridgen’s two-run single. Pridgen finished with two hits and three RBIs.

The Hoots stranded runners in all but two innings, and left the bases loaded in the first inning.

Drew Gilin had three hits for Hannibal, while Damian Yenzi had two.