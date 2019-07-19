Local watercolorist Brenda Beck Fisher will host a color mixing workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Participants will learn how to mix watercolor pigments to avoid muddy, dull colors. Students will learn to identify cool and warm colors and will create numerous charts that will aid in mixing colors from their personal palette. Mixing greens, blacks and skin tones will also be covered.

Space is limited. Cost for the workshop is $60. A list of supplies and more information about the workshop will be given at time of registration. To register for the workshop, contact the Brenda Beck Fisher at 573-629-7572 or beebee_wc@hotmail.com.





