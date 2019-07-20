BMX riders, skateboarders will demonstrate tricks during event featuring local youth competition at Hannibal's Ramp Park

The extreme athletes who will give a demonstration at ShredFest on Saturday, July 27 have been announced.

• Tyler Peterson, skateboarder, is 21 years old and has been skateboarding for 16 years. He is sponsored by Sovrn skateboards, Skull Candy headphones, Spitfire wheels, Venture trucks, Cortina bearings and Clearweather shoes.

• Nicky Matveev, skateboarder, is 20 years old and has been skating for 15 years. He has been all over the U.S. competing and exhibiting and is sponsored by Wood and Wheels Skateshop.

• Grant Meisenheimer, BMX rider, is 33 years old and has been riding BMX for 19 years. He has competed in the Dew Tour contest and performed in BMX shows all over the country since 2008.

• Hunter Wright, BMX rider, is 33 years old and has been riding BMX for 23 years. He has been doing BMX shows all over the country since 2004. He is sponsored by Sunday bikes, GoPro, Spy Sunglasses, ODI grips and Ogio bags. He runs his own BMX show team called Free State BMX out of Kansas City.

ShredFest, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Coolbyke, will be at the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.

The Ramp Park will open at 10 a.m. and there will be free entry into the park all day. Mark Twain Dinette will have a food and beverage truck in the park as well.

CoolByke, Midwest Orthopedic and Heartland Auto Body & Towing will be supplying helmets to the first 100 kids under 17 years old.

Registration for skateboard, scooter and bike competitions begin at noon. Competitions start at 1 p.m. The emcee will be Casey Otto from P9 Entertainment. The exhibition by the extreme athletes will be at 2 p.m., in between the competitions.

Prizes will be provided by Coolbyke Bicycle Shop and Pedal’rs Bicycle Shop, along with a variety of Hannibal merchants.

The athletes will showcase an exhibition of their tricks at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, before the Movies in the Park showing of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.