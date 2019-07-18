Business owners in Boone, Chariton, Cole, Miller and Osage counties in central Missouri and 21 other counties declared major disaster areas by federal action are eligible for linked-deposit loans with discounted interest rates from the Missouri State Treasurer’s office.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick launched the program Thursday to provide a loan of up to $2 million for small businesses and farms in those counties that can provide proof of economic injury and/or damages caused by a natural disaster occurring in Missouri in 2019.

The loans will be provided with the maximum discount allowed for borrowing linked to deposits of state funds in banks and may be used to refinance existing debt, Fitzpatrick said in a news release.

The program is Called of LIFT, or Linked Deposits to Invest and Fund a Timely Recovery. More information is available at https://treasurer.mo.gov/content/low-interest-loans/LIFT.