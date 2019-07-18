Local, state and federal agencies on Tuesday and Thursday will hold an emergency preparedness exercise at the Hearnes Center in Columbia to plan for a possible accident at the Callaway nuclear power plant operated by Ameren Missouri, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management stated in a news release.

The exercise is intended to provide responders with a realistic simulation to test plans and procedures to care for victims of a nuclear release. The emergency office stated that people will see a high volume of emergency response personnel and agency representatives in and around the Hearnes Center.

No hazardous or dangerous materials will be used during the drill and there is no cause for concern, the office stated in the release.