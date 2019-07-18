The water is slowly flowing back into its banks and Clarksville residents have some events planned to jump start the summer

The Christmas in July Lucky Bingo will be held Saturday, July 27, at the Clarksville American Legion Post, 504 S. 2nd St. (Highway 79). Doors open at 7 p.m., and games begin at 7:30 p.m. $20/20 games will be played. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce.

The last days of summer event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Clarksville Library, 401 S. 2nd St. (Highway 79). Activities will include outside games, ice cream cones and coloring. The event is free thanks to sponsors "Bistro on First" and "Clarksville Riverview Restaurant & Bar."

The Town and Country Yard Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Sign up at Clarksville City Hall by Wednesday, Aug. 7 to get your address on the yard sale map. Maps will be available at The Clarksville Visitor Center, 106 S. 2nd St. (Highway 79).