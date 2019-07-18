Joe Roscetti has found a recent power surge for the Hannibal Hoots.

Joe Roscetti seems to be finding his power.

The Hannibal Hoots infielder didn’t hit a single home run in his first 17 games this summer. However, he’s belted six in his last 13 games.

Roscetti, a Quincy University product, has hit five long balls in July and has seen his slugging percentage go up by 86 points this month.

That recent surge helped him earn a nod for next week’s Prospect League all-star game, where he and three other teammates will represent the West Division July 23 in Normal, Ill.

Hoots blanked again

Hannibal suffered a 4-0 loss in the opening game of a doubleheader to the Normal CornBelters Wednesday night. It was the fourth time the Hoots were blanked this season.

That wouldn’t be cause for concern, however, it was the second time in three games the Hoots were shut out after losing 13-0 to the DuPage Pistol Shrimp on Sunday.

However, the Hoots have been able to respond nicely after the last two shutouts. Hannibal beat the Pistol Shrimp 2-1 in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader, and did so again Wednesday night with a 9-3 victory over the CornBelters.

Gems tie home run record

The Quincy Gems have been the Prospect League’s best home-run hitting team this season.

That showed in an 11-7 victory over the Hoots. In that game, the Gems belted six home runs, which tied the league’s record for most in a single game by one team.

Quincy would have held the league record, but the Chillicothe Paints also smacked six homers in a victory over the West Virginia Miners on the same night.

The previous record of five homers in a game was most recently accomplished by the Springfield Sliders in 2017, and the Paints did so in 2014 and 2012.

The Gems, however, have hit 71 homers as a team through 31 games this summer. The league record for most home runs in a season is 76, held by the Paints in 2012.

Rex have winning streak snapped

The Terre Haute Rex had their 11-game winning streak snapped with a 6-3 setback to the Champion City Kings Tuesday night.

It was Terre Haute’s first loss since a 10-3 setback to the Danville Dans on July 2. The Rex had close calls during the winning streak by winning four one-run games.

The loss made the Rex fall one victory shy of breaking the Prospect League record for consecutive victories in a season.

Sliders hoping to end slide

While the Rex kept winning, the Springfield Sliders keep losing.

The Sliders have lost 14 straight games after an 11-9 defeat to the Cape Catfish Tuesday night, pulling their record to 9-32 on the year.

Springfield hasn’t won since defeating the Lafayette Aviators 11-3 on July 2. Since then, the Sliders have been outscored 122-58 and have been shut out three times.