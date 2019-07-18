The Hannibal Hoots bounced back from losing the opening game of a doubleheader and won the nightcap 9-3 over the Normal CornBelters.

NORMAL, Ill. – The Hannibal Hoots shook off a shut out loss in a big way.

After losing the opening game of a Prospect League doubleheader 4-0 to the Normal CornBelters, the Hoots answered for a 9-3 victory in the nightcap to split the two games Wednesday night at the Corn Crib.

Hannibal’s Jared Wegner was a factor in that.

The Hoots outfielder smacked his 11th home run of the season on a two-run shot in the top of the second inning. Hannibal plated four runs in the frame to lead 4-0.

The CornBelters (14-28) pulled within 6-3 after five innings, but the Hoots (15-26) used a three-run sixth to put the game out of reach. Nathan Kuhn drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, Kyler Kent had an RBI groundout and Brett Zimmerman drove in the third run on an RBI single.

JD Deany has solid through five innings on the mound for Hannibal. He allowed just three runs on eight hits while striking out four. He didn’t issue a walk.

Tyler Lunger threw two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

Damian Yenzi had three of Hannibal’s 12 hits in the nightcap, while Wegner and Kent each had two.

In the opener, the game was scoreless until Normal plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning, and added two more in the sixth. Hannibal was held to just four hits.