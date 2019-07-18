The inaugural Bill Lear Innovator's Cup Drone Racing Finals will be held this weekend at the Mabee Sports Complex at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal community will get a chance to see a different style of racing.

The inaugural Bill Lear Innovator’s Cup Drone Racing Finals will be held this weekend at the Mabee Sports Complex at Hannibal-LaGrange University. The Bicentennial Committee announced the event Wednesday.

The DRL has more than 2 million fans on social media, and the event will give the Hannibal community a chance to see drone racing firsthand. Racers use First Person View to race their drones through special gates and courses.

The reigning DRL World Champion Paul Nurkkala will be among the racers in the field. Patrick White, the reigning collegiate drone racing champion is also in the field.

The Bill Lear Innovator’s Cup is named after Hannibal native and inventor William Lear. His notable inventions include the car radio and the Lear jet.

Racing begins at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and again at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The finals are expected to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch racers compete for the $6,000 purse. There is no admission fee for the event.