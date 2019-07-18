Six billboards featuring works by area artists were recently installed in the Hannibal area

Six billboards featuring works by area artists were recently installed in the Hannibal area. These are part of the Hannibal Arts Council’s fifth annual “Art in the Open” billboard contest, a collaborative project of the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC), Independent’s Service Company and Lamar Outdoor Advertising of Hannibal. In addition to physical billboards, winners have been featured on digital billboards in Hannibal and Quincy.

The selection committee chose five winners in the adult division and one winner in the youth division. Artists featured on the new billboards are:

Brenda Benson, Monroe City: “Give Triads a Hand” — Watercolor Collage. The billboard is located on the left side of westbound U.S. 36 going west out of Hannibal towards the Rocket. Hannah Donoho, Hannibal: “Chilly Night” — Painting/Installation. The billboard is located on the right side of eastbound U.S. 36 coming into Hannibal from the Rocket. AVA Goldworks, Hannibal: “Turquoise Love” — Jewelry. The billboard is located on the left side of Mark Twain Avenue by the car wash heading towards downtown Hannibal. Elizabeth Mannhardt, Hull Ill.: “Freedom Song” — Pastel/Charcoal. The billboard is located just over the viaduct on the left side of southbound Mo. 79 heading out of Hannibal. Seth Steinman, Hannibal: “Woman in Orange” — Acrylic. The billboard is located on the right side of northbound U.S. 61 just past the Market Street intersection coming into Hannibal from the south. Rachel Phillips, Barry Ill.: “Flowers” — Ink/Watercolor, youth division winner. The billboard is on the left side of northbound U.S. 61 just before Heavenly Acres coming into Hannibal from the south.

The deadline to enter the sixth annual “Art in the Open” Billboard Contest is Friday, Nov. 15. Youth ages 8 to 17 and professional and non-professional artists 18 years of age or older who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are invited to submit images of original works for the contest.

Complete guidelines for the “Art in the Open” billboard contest are available at hannibalarts.com on the Artist Opportunities page.