A nature program will give people a chance to explore Bear Creek now that the water has receded.

The Bear Creek Walk will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Participants will walk the Bear Creek Trail in Sodalis Nature Preserve (weather and water permitting) and discover the little stream that flows into it. There will be plenty of chances to get feet wet while turning over rocks, looking for critters and building a nature sculpture.

The nature programs will be presented by Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator Gale Rublee. She had previously been a naturalist and teacher at Shaw Nature Reserve in St. Louis and has been a storyteller and actor. She is the coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education Theater Initiative.

The nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.