Each year Hickory Stick Quilt Shop owner Pat Waelder donates a new Tom and Becky quilt for a scholarship fundraiser to benefit a former Tom and Becky.

This year Waelder donated a special Hannibal Bicentenial quilt featuring photos of local history, according to Melissa Cummins, coordinator of the Tom and Becky Program with the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

The new quilt shows information about Hannibal founder Moses Bates and a photo of the official founding proclamation. It also has photos of local Mark Twain statues and artworks of events in Twain books.

The quilt will be won in a raffle drawing on Mark Twain's birthday, Nov. 30, during the local celebration.

Quilt raffle tickets are being sold for $2 each or six for $10 at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery at 127 N. Main St., where the quilt is displayed. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The funds raised by tickets sales will be divided into two Hannibal High School seniors' scholarships, to be awarded to a former Tom and Becky.

The winners are chosen, Cummins said, “based on how they continued to be a good will ambassador for the city as well as a leader at school, after leaving the Tom and Becky program.”

The 2019 winners were former Tom, Jordan Schaffer, and former Becky, Riley Stevenson. Each received a $500 scholarship. Cummins said, “They were both in the top percent of their class and excelled in sports and academics. They also volunteered in the community.”

The new Toms and Beckys that were introduced to the public on the Fourth of July are already participating in local events, Cummins said. “We are busy every day.” On July 13 a Tom and Becky participated in the Bear Creek Cleanup.