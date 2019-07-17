Megan Kretz, FNP-BC, joins Hannibal Regional Medical GroupMegan Kretz, FNP-BC, joins Hannibal Regional Medical Group

Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to welcome Megan Kretz, FNP-BC, to their team.

Kretz earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Walden University and is excited for the opportunity to return to the Hannibal area and give back to the community.

She has been familiar with family medicine since she was a young child.

“When choosing a career, I made the decision to become a nurse so I could be at the bedside with patients and make a positive impact on their lives — no matter what they were going through,” Kretz said. “Deciding to further my career as a Family Nurse Practitioner was easy. I have been fortunate enough to encounter many family medicine providers who are passionate about their discipline and have vast knowledge of medicine across the lifespan. I knew this career would enable me to serve the community in many settings and bring a feeling of fulfillment.”

“Hannibal Regional Medical Group has strong values, inspiring culture and a focus on teamwork,” Kretz said. “I look forward to building relationships with patients and their families while providing comprehensive healthcare to the community.”

Megan will be providing care through Hannibal Regional’s Express Care locations. Express Care offers quick, convenient access to basic healthcare services with no appointment necessary. Express Care is available at two locations in Hannibal. Express Care at Hannibal Regional is located on the first floor of Hannibal Regional Medical Group and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Express Care at Walmart is located inside the Hannibal Walmart and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.