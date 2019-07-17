The Hannibal Lions Club will have its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug.14, in Hannibal's Central Park.

The Pork Steak Barbecue is for the public, and carry-outs will be available. There will be both a noon meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and evening meal served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each meal ticket is $8.

In case of rain, it will move to the Y Men’s Pavilion on Hill Street.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to help people in the community with eyeglasses, eye exams and other eye-related health issues. The Hannibal Lions Club was the first Lions Club in Missouri, founded in 1917. This year it is celebrating 102 years as a part of the community. It is best known for fighting blindness. Members also volunteer for many kinds of community projects, including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry, and aiding seniors and the disabled.