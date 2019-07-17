The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host a special jazz performance of the Marty Morrison Quartet at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Hannibal’s own, drummer Marty Morrison, will be joined by a talented group of professional jazz musicians — saxophonist Jason Swagler, pianist Ken Kehner and bassist Bob DeBoo

The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host a special jazz performance of the Marty Morrison Quartet at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Hannibal’s own, drummer Marty Morrison, will be joined by a talented group of professional jazz musicians — saxophonist Jason Swagler, pianist Ken Kehner and bassist Bob DeBoo. The quartet’s repertoire will highlight and reimagine the jazz works of Brazilian composer, pianist, songwriter, arranger and singer Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994).

Morrison is currently on the Jazz Studies faculty at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. Having been exposed to music at a very young age through his father, Hannibal jazz pianist Bill Morrison, his journey has included collaborations with countless jazz luminaries. He performs extensively in Kansas City and St. Louis and holds degrees from Southern Illinois University. Swagler is currently the director of Jazz Studies at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. Kehner, is on the jazz studies faculty at the University of Missouri in St. Louis. DeBoo is on the jazz studies faculty at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

Due to limited space, pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Tickets are $15 per person and students are free. To purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite.com (search for LIVE@105), call the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 S. Main St. Light refreshments will be served and are included in the ticket price.

The Marty Morrison Quartet performance is being sponsored by Robert M. Clayton, II, Ann Nagy, Wade Stables PC, Branson and Katie Wood and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. For more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit their website, hannibalarts.com.