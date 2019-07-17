Hannibal's Jared Wegner, Kyler Kent, Joe Roscetti and Hunter Becker were selected to the West Division all-star team.

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Four Hannibal Hoots were named to the Prospect League West Division all-star team, the league announced Tuesday.

Jared Wegner, Kyler Kent, Joe Roscetti and Hunter Becker were all picked to represent the Hoots in the game, which is July 23 at the Corn Crib in Normal, Ill.

Wegner, an outfielder from Creighton University, leads Hannibal in batting average (.352), hits (32), home runs (10) and RBIs (25).

Roscetii, an infielder from Quincy University, is hitting .260 with five doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 RBIs.

Kent, an infielder from Webster University, is hitting .229 with three doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs.

Becker, a right-handed pitcher from Drury University, is 2-4 this season with a 4.84 earned run average in eight starts. In 39 innings, he’s compiled 35 strikeouts and 13 walks.

The Prospect League’s all-star festivities begin July 22 with the Home Run Derby and an autograph session that features MLB figures Andre Dawson, Whitey Herzog, Bill Madlock and Rick Ankiel.