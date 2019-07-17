It's about to cost more for Missouri motorists to renew their driver's licenses and license plates

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the cost for processing a three-year driver's license will rise next month from $2.50 to $6. For a driver's license longer than three years, the fee climbs from $5 to $12. Meanwhile, an annual registration will increase from $3.50 to $6, while the fee for a biennial registration will go from $7 to $12.

The increases are the first in 20 years. They were designed to help privately operated license offices stay afloat in rural areas. Unlike other states where a government agency operates all license offices, Missouri allows companies, individuals and not-for-profits to bid to operate the facilities in exchange for a portion of the fees collected.