The regular monthly project update for the Champ Clark Bridge has been cancelled for the month of July but will resume in August

The regular monthly project update for the Champ Clark Bridge has been cancelled for the month of July but will resume in August.

In lieu of the regular monthly update, the public is invited to celebrate the new Champ Clark Bridge with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

The next monthly project update meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 in Riverview Park in Louisiana and will last approximately 60 minutes. Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.