Victoria and Jess Ornelas, of Hannibal, were part of a group of nearly 3,000 Legionnaires who attended the American Legion's Department of Missouri 100th Centennial Convention from July 11 to July 14 in St. Louis to celebrate the birth of the American Legion in 1919

Victoria and Jess Ornelas, of Hannibal, were part of a group of nearly 3,000 Legionnaires who attended the American Legion's Department of Missouri 100th Centennial Convention from July 11 to July 14 in St. Louis to celebrate the birth of the American Legion in 1919.

A century ago, the American Legion was founded by veterans who had a post-war mission. Their mission continues today — to care for veterans, provide patriotic programs for the nation's youth, advocate for a strong defense and instill a societal pride in what it means to be American. This is done with the “Four Pillars of the American Legion,” which are care of veterans and their families, youth, Americanism and national defense.

The couple also attended speeches by Veterans Affairs, members of the U.S. House and Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Victoria Ornelas was elected First Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary Department of Missouri for the 2019-2020 membership year.