Star Wars in the Park will take place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Huckleberry Park, sponsored by Hannibal Free Public Library.

Come by at 8 p.m. to see an exhibition of Hannibal's extreme athletes at the Ramp Park during ShredFest 2019. Star Wars bobbleheads will be given to first 200 people.

For more information, call the Hannibal Free Public Library at 573-221-0222 or visit http://www.hannibal.lib.mo.us