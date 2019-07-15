After the flood waters had dried in the area of Bear Creek, Hannibalians had already begun taking their regular hikes on the nearby Sodalis Nature Preserve trail before volunteers arrived for the Bear Creek flood cleanup Saturday morning.

Now the hikers have a more pleasant trek through the area, with trash removed and the trail power washed.

The flood cleanup was co-sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department and Board of Public Works, with the Stream Team providing gloves and trash bags, along with T-shirts.

City officials had reported this was a first-time cleanup involving flood debris, and with 60 registered, they were pleased with the number of volunteers.

Some worked along Ely Street and the South Main Street areas, while others stayed near the Sodalis and Bear Creek areas.

Tom Boman found a large fish head on the east side of Ely Street, while his wife, Carol, was picking up trash on the playground across the street. They regularity walk the Sodalis and Bear Creek trails, she said.

Andrea Campbell, storm water coordinator with the Hannibal Board of Public Works, explained the flood cleanup had been planned for May but the river came back up, delaying it. She and Mary Lynne Richards of the Park and Recreation Department were busy giving instructions to the volunteers as they signed in.

Among the people ready to work in a muddy area were Rebecca Romig and her 6-year-old daughter, Emma Powell, wearing boots.

Campbell was grateful to have Hannibal City Council members helping, including Mike Dobson, who was ready to take a truck and power wash the Sodalis trail. Alan Bowen and his 4th Ward predecessor, Jim Van Hoose, also helped.

Later Saturday Campbell reported the trash had filled a 20-yard dumpster, and 16 tires also were found. Other items included two bikes, a washing machine and a shopping cart.

Although the Sodalis trail was power washed, the Bear Creek trail was too muddy and will be finished later, she said.

“We want to thank all the volunteers,” Campbell said, including some Board of Public Works members. She was especially grateful to have Casey and Kaden Welch bring their 10-foot canoe to collect trash.