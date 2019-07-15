Two new editors have been added at The Hannibal Courier-Post this month as the newspaper was acquired by Quincy Media Inc.

“We’re pleased to announce that Doug Wilson has begun his duties as managing editor and Mat Mikesell is the sports editor at the Courier-Post,” said Ron Wallace, QMI vice president of newspapers and publisher of the Courier-Post and Herald-Whig. “For the first time in more than a century, the Courier-Post is locally owned and will be a strong local voice, guided by local principles and values.”

Wallace said the Courier-Post also unveiled its new TV book with the Saturday edition. He said that is an example of the value-added efforts underway at the Hannibal newspaper.

Wilson has spent the past 33 years at The Herald-Whig. He’s had many titles during his tenure in Quincy, most recently as Herald-Whig senior writer. He also worked at The Courier-Post from August 1984 to January 1986 as wire editor, before accepting a job at the Herald-Whig.

“This is a homecoming for me. The Courier-Post was the first daily newspaper where I worked and Hannibal and the surrounding area have been part of my coverage area during my years at The Herald-Whig,” Wilson said.

Wilson graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1977. He was editor of The Edina Sentinel from 1977 to 1984.

During his career, Wilson has covered politics, transportation and handled a wide range of writing, editing and design duties. He has won numerous writing awards.

Wilson is pastor of the Knox City Baptist Church. He and his wife, Alma, have three adult children and four grandchildren and live at Knox City.

Mikesell has been a sports reporter at The Herald-Whig for more than five years, covering area prep and college sports along with Prospect .

Previously he was a sports intern at The Herald-Whig during the summer of 2013. From Fort Wayne, Ind., Mikesell graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and telecommunications. There, he was chief reporter and sports editor for the Ball State Daily News. He covered several sports at Ball State, and most was spent covering the football program.

Mikesell also spent time as a sports freelancer for the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel during and after college before coming to Quincy.

In 2012, Mikesell spent three weeks in London during the Olympics with about 40 Ball State University students to provide coverage of the Summer Games.

“I’m eager to take on the role of sports editor at The Hannibal Courier-Post. My goal is to continue telling stories and providing excellent coverage of athletes and teams in the area as I did in Quincy. I want to replicate that in Hannibal,” Mikesell said.

Quincy Media Inc. completed it acquisition of The Courier-Post on July 1. QMI is a family-owned company that began as Quincy Newspapers Inc. in 1926, the result of the merger of the Quincy Herald and the Quincy Whig. It entered the broadcast business in Quincy in the 1940s and 1950s. The company changed its name to Quincy Media Inc. in 2016 and now has properties in 16 television markets.