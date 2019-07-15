The Hannibal Hoots responded after losing 13-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader with the DuPage Pistol Shrimp to win the nightcap 2-1.

LISLE, Ill. – The first game was a forgettable one for the Hannibal Hoots.

The second game went much better.

The Hoots were blown out by the DuPage Pistol Shrimp 13-0 in the opening game of a Prospect League doubleheader, but rebounded for a 2-1 victory and salvage a split Sunday afternoon at the Benedictine Sports Complex.

After not scoring in the opening game, the Hoots (14-25) scored in the first inning of the nightcap when Austin Wood scored on an error off the bat of Brett Zimmerman. Hannibal pushed its lead to 2-0 in the third inning on Damian Yenzi’s single that plated Jered Wegner.

The Pistol Shrimp (23-15) cut the deficit in half in the fifth on an RBI double, but couldn’t get closer.

The game was delayed and ultimately ended in the top of the seventh inning because of weather, and the game was considered final after six innings. Jacob Young picked up the victory for Hannibal after allowing just one run on five hits across 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

In the opening game, DuPage’s Kyle Kolb defeated Hannibal by himself.

The Pistol Shrimp third baseman hit three home runs, the second player in the Prospect League this week to do so, while driving in a single-game record 10 RBIs. Kolb hit a three-run home run in the first, another three-run homer in the fourth and finished off the game with a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Hannibal was held to just three hits in the opening game.