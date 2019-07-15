The Hannibal Police and the Hannibal Fire Department joined forces to offer free pet rescue decals

Members of both departments understand pets are an extension of the family and family pets are often encountered while on calls for service. The “PET ALERT” will assist emergency personnel by indicating what type and how many animal(s) are in the home. The decals are to be visible and affixed on or near the main points of entry. The homeowner can write the name and phone number of two other people who can be contacted in case of emergency.

“The Hannibal Fire Department understands just how important the family pet is, and is excited to have the pet alert stickers available to hand out,” Hannibal Fire Department Training Officer and Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said. “We have had numerous pet rescues while conducting search and rescue in homes on fire and believe this can be another great reminder on making sure that all residents have a working smoke alarm and escape plan.”

The Hannibal Police Department’s Community Service Officers (CSO) will have decals in their vehicles. They are also available at the Hannibal Police Department, 777 Broadway, and the Hannibal Fire Department Administration Building, 2333 Palmyra Road. Both departments will have decals available at community events they attend.