ShredFest 2019 is coming to the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park on Saturday, July 27, with the opportunity for youth to receive free helmets and participate in a stunt contest.

The first 100 kids under 17 will receive helmets donated by CoolByke, Midwest Orthopedic and Heartland Auto Body & Towing.

Prizes for the competition will be donated by CoolByke Bicycle Shop and Rentals and Pedal'rs Bicycle Shop.

For more information, call 573-221-0154 or visit www.hannibalparks.org.