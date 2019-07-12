The Hannibal Hoots defeated the Springfield Sliders 9-5, capturing their first winning streak of the Prospect League season.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Hannibal Hoots are on a winning streak.

Backed by a strong offensive output that included a six-run second inning, the Hoots topped the Springfield Sliders 9-5 Friday night at Robin Roberts Stadium. It’s the third straight Prospect League victory for Hannibal, who swept a doubleheader against Springfield Thursday night.

In the twinbill sweep, the Hoots (13-24) were propelled by consecutive shutouts. This time, it was the offense.

Hannibal infielder Joe Roscetti smacked a solo home run in the top of the second inning, and jumpstarted the Hoots’ frame. After Connor Manthey reached base, Damian Yenzi belted a two-run homer, which made it 3-0. Austin Wood drove in two runs on a double before Jered Wegner plated a run on a sacrifice fly.

It was all the run support Kyle Rosenfeld needed.

The Hoots’ starting pitcher lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one. He ran into trouble when Springfield’s Alex Ludwick smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the third that cut the Hoots’ lead in half, but Hannibal responded.

Monthly hit an RBI single in the fifth, and Grant Hannant had one in the sixth inning. Wood drove in another run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to push the lead back to 9-3.

The Sliders (9-28) rallied again with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI double, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Hoots banged out eight hits, as Yenzi had three. Wood finished with three RBIs.

Hannibal continues its road trip with a two-game set against the DuPage Pistol Shrimp this weekend in Lisle, Ill.