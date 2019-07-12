BASF hosted a luncheon on site for the recipients of this year’s Scientific Achievement Scholarship Awards and their parents on Thursday, June 6. BASF Hannibal Site awarded four $500 scholarships and two $2,000 scholarships. Jacob Kroeger, Palmyra High School, Claire Motley, Van-Far High School, Rachel Smith, Monroe City High School and Johnathan Zielinski, Hannibal High School received $500 scholarships. Mackenzie Prenger, Hannibal High School, and Zachary Rosenkrans, Palmyra High School, received the $2,000 scholarship.