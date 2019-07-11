Dr. Chris Daubert, Vice Chancellor and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) at the University of Missouri, will be the featured speaker Friday, July 26, for the annual Mizzou Student Sendoff sponsored by the local chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association

Dr. Chris Daubert, Vice Chancellor and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) at the University of Missouri, will be the featured speaker Friday, July 26, for the annual Mizzou Student Sendoff sponsored by the local chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association.

The Great River Tigers Chapter holds the event each summer to promote Mizzou activities and send local Mizzou students off to school. The summer bash and student sendoff is held at the Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra. Social starts at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

A barbecue pork loin dinner will be served at a cost of $10 per person. The meal is free for Mizzou students. A special feature of the event will be the giving away of six to eight $500 scholarships. Winners will be selected by a drawing of students who are present.

Dr. Daubert becane Dean of CAFNR at the University of Missouri about two years ago. His efforts have led to increased enrollment in CAFNR, as well as increased funding and grants for the college. He will update those in attendance about progress in CAFNR as well as the University of Missouri Columbia campus.

All current and incoming Mizzoui students are invited to attend, as well as all Mizzou alums, friends and fans. For more information, contact All Kennett, event chairman, at kennetta@missouri.edu or at 573-248-6947.