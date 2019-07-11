The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) invites the community to submit nominations for its Paragon Art Awards to celebrate excellence in the arts and recognize the contributions to the arts community by volunteers, individuals, businesses, artists, arts educators, organizations and business leaders

The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) invites the community to submit nominations for its Paragon Art Awards to celebrate excellence in the arts and recognize the contributions to the arts community by volunteers, individuals, businesses, artists, arts educators, organizations and business leaders. Nominations for these awards are due by Sunday, July 28.

Award categories open for nominations are: Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) — presented to an arts project/art program that has made a meaningful impact in Hannibal, Leadership in the Arts (Individual) — presented to an individual or individuals who contributed to the arts in Hannibal through volunteerism, participation, support and commitment to the arts, Leadership in the Arts (Business/Organization) — presented to a business/organization that has contributed to the arts in Hannibal through volunteerism, participation, support and commitment to the arts and the Ultimate Paragon — presented to an individual, business or organization contributing above and beyond the call of duty to make the arts in Hannibal succeed and thrive.

To submit a nomination for any or all categories, stop by the Hannibal Arts Council or contact HAC at 573-221-6545 or findit@hannibalarts.com.