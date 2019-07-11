The Hannibal Hoots earned a pair of shutout victories over the Springfield Sliders and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Hannibal Hoots opened a doubleheader with a shutout victory over the Springfield Sliders Thursday night.

It was only fitting to end it with a second shutout, too.

The Hoots blanked the Sliders 8-0 and 5-0 behind dominant pitching to sweep a Prospect League twinbill and end a three-game losing skid at Robin Roberts Stadium. The second shutout was arguably better than the first.

Hannibal starter JD Deany through 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight and walking three. Tyler Lunger threw 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts to finish off the sweep.

Deany got the only run support he needed in the second inning when Damian Yenzi drew a bases-loaded walk, and Drew Gilin scored on a wild pitch during Grant Hannant’s at-bat for a 2-0 lead. Kellan Murray hit an RBI double in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Gilin hit an RBI single in a two-run fifth inning that put the game out of reach from Springfield (9-27).

In the opener, Hannibal (12-24) got four solid innings from Sean Beaver, who allowed just three hits while striking out six. Matt Ottsen allowed just two hits while striking out for across three innings of relief.

Brant Vanaman got the Hoots on the board in the second inning on an RBI triple that plated Joe Roscetti. Brett Zimmerman made it 2-0 in the inning on an RBI groundout.

Jered Wegner doubled the lead with a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, in the fifth inning. A four-run sixth, highlighted by Wegner’s two-run single, put the game away.

Wegner had two hits and drove in four runs.

Vanaman, Zimmerman and Hannant also had two hits apiece for the Hoots.