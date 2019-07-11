The seventh annual Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Baseball Game will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park.

HANNIBAL – Moving the annual all-star baseball game to a different venue wasn’t a big deal for Aaron Peters.

He’s just glad he had more heads up this time.

Peters, the organizer of the Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Baseball Game that’s now in its seventh year, got word from Hannibal Hoots officials in late May that Clemens Field in downtown Hannibal wouldn’t be playable because of flood damage. That same damage has forced the Hoots to play their home games this Prospect League season at QU Stadium in Quincy, Ill.

That gave Peters ample time to get the game set up at Veterans Park on the other side of town.

The last time the game was played there was in its second year, and Peters had one week’s notice.

“We had all the contacts and we’ve been talking to the same people every year,” Peters said. “They made it super easy and it’s almost like we’re going through the motions because we have a lot of things set in place.”

That’s put Peters’ mind at ease as the game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Peters admits playing at Veterans Park, where the Hannibal baseball team plays its home games, doesn’t have the same aesthetics to playing at the historic Clemens Field, but knows the game will still be a success.

“It’s still an extremely nice field and we’ll still have seating,” Peters said. “We’ll have the concessions going. We’ll have a good game.

“We just wanted to make sure these players that have put in a lot of work over the last four years have a venue to give them that platform.”

Peters plans for the game to return to Clemens Field next summer barring any flood damage.