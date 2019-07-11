Hannibal residents or visitors can have a bench installed along the riverfront as part of the Adopt-A-Bench program that supports Hannibal Parks and Recreation

Hannibal residents or visitors can have a bench installed along the riverfront as part of the Adopt-A-Bench program that supports Hannibal Parks and Recreation.

Participants can use the program to remember a loved one, celebrate a joyous occasion or promote a business or organization. Participation in the program includes the purchase and installation of the bench as well as a memorial plaque.

The riverfront will feature benches on the sidewalk promenade that’s under construction. Benches may be purchased for $2,000. Interested parties may check out the bench at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to see what it looks like.

For more information, call 573-221-0154 or visit www.hannibalparks.com.