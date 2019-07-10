Lake Regional Health System received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. This award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to providing stroke patients with the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

For the fourth consecutive year, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association has recognized Lake Regional Health System for its stroke care. Lake Regional Health System received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. This award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to providing stroke patients with the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“At Lake Regional Health System, we take pride in providing nationally recognized stroke care,” said Crystal Lloyd, R.N., Lake Regional stroke coordinator. “The Get With The Guidelines program helps us stay up-to-date and track our success in meeting national stroke care guidelines.”

To receive the award’s gold level, Lake Regional met all of the Get with the Guidelines Stroke achievement measures for at least 24 consecutive months. The measures include the proper use of medications and other evidence-based stroke treatments. The guidelines also call for patients to receive education on managing their health and schedule a follow-up visit before leaving the hospital. The goals behind the standards are to aid recovery and reduce death and disability following stroke.

Lake Regional Health System also received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, Lake Regional met quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only medication approved to treat strokes caused by a clot blocking blood flow in the brain.

“We are pleased to recognize Lake Regional Health System for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

As a state-designated Level II Stroke Center, Lake Regional offers access to advanced stroke management techniques, as well as board-certified neurologists, specially trained Emergency Department physicians and staff, and rehabilitation staff. As a result, Lake Regional offers definitive stroke care for acute patients and can receive transfers from other care centers. Learn more at lakeregional.com/strokecenter.

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

About Lake Regional Health System

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.